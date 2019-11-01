Full military funeral for SA military police commander Macanda

This follows a moving memorial service held at the Army's headquarters in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“The SANDF Inspector General and Military Police are saddened by his death. Indeed, the SA Army has lost one of a kind,” said the army's deputy chief, Maj-Gen Mannetjies De Goede.

Tsogang said Macanda was "an honourable, humble and devoted man of God, a dedicated military police officer who portrayed human values and never held grudges".

Macanda was born on August 31 1966 in Mtati to the late Qobi Macanda and Nozamile Mgwatyu, and was a grandson of Alice Bhusakhwe.

He joined the Ciskei Defence Force during the apartheid era, and worked in various military environments, including as head of the Military Police at 13 Provost Marshal, SSO Military Policing, Deputy Provost Marshal General, 43 SA Brigade and SSO Inspector General of the SA Army.

He is survived by his five children, Qhamani, Lutho, Zenande, Nangomso and Alph, and his two nephews, Thembela and Luphumzo and two grandchildren, Alikho and Sivulutho.

Family spokesperson Advocate Mmeli Macanda described Colonel Macanda as an honest human being and a true warrior, who followed in the footsteps of his ninth Frontier War Lord great-grandfather.

“He is from humble beginnings. His father died when he way still very young. He grew up with his mother and two sisters, Siziwe and Nomonde. Your background is not a determinant of your destiny.”

-DispatchLIVE