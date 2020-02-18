WATCH | Dust flies, soldiers scatter as routine army manoeuvre tanks

South Africa

A screenshot from the video shows SANDF members ducking for cover as the driver of a tank misjudges a corner and almost crashes into members during a routine demonstration on Monday.
Image: Screenshot

The driver of an army tank narrowly avoided what could have been a disaster when he crashed into a barrier fence during a demonstration on Monday. 

In a viral clip, SANDF members can be seen scattering for cover as the driver of the tank descends from a sand hill, takes a corner too wide and crashes into a fence, from where members had been observing the exercise. 

In a statement on Tuesday SANDF confirmed the incident. 

“We can confirm the incident occurred during a dry run demonstration in Polokwane on Monday. No one was injured,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

He said a number of SANDF events were taking place in the Limpopo capital in preparation for Armed Forces' Day celebrations on Wednesday. 

Dlamini lambasted members for sharing the clip.

“We will be issuing a statement shortly.”

The clip received mixed reactions, but most South Africans defended the SANDF, saying such incidents occur in training exercises and should not be made public. 

