Sisi, what’s the use of voting? asks Pietermaritzburg resident

Residents in Bhobhonono, Pietermaritzburg, say their community is neglected by the government and things have not improved even though the Msunduzi municipality was placed under administration last year.

Former co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube took the decision because of maladministration and irregular expenditure.

There are about 200 households. Many people still live in mud houses. Residents, who have been living here since the early 1980s, said the area was electrified in 1995 and received piped water in 1999. However, there has been little development in the past 20 years and the taps ran dry years ago.

The roads are potholed. The nearest clinic is in Esigodini, a 4km walk. The nearest schools are in Edendale. There is no community hall.

“Electricity is the only thing we can point to as a benefit of democracy. The taps are not functional,” said Zinhle Ngcobo, who has been living in Bhobhonono since 1990.