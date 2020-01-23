QwaQwa shutdown lifted after meeting with three levels of government

The total shutdown of Phuthaditjhaba and surrounding areas in QwaQwa, which started on Monday over water, has been suspended.

Organisers of the protest met a delegation from national, provincial and local government yesterday to discuss a solution for the water crisis in the eastern Free State town.

Community leader Scotch Sikhosana told Sowetan that the meeting lasted five hours and it was agreed that the shutdown be suspended.

“The decision was taken to temporarily suspend the shutdown but we agreed with them that they should scrap these contracts of the water tanks. While we are waiting, we need to invite the engineers today and check those pipes and valves. They should do that today and then determine when will the water begin to run from the taps,” Sikhosana said.

QwaQwa has been on a lockdown after taps ran dry in December. Angry residents went on a rampage blocking the streets and looting shops demanding that government provides clean water immediately.