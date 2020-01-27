'QwaQwa shutdown will take us backward,' says government

The department of water and sanitation has warned that any resumption of a total shutdown in QwaQwa, Free State, will frustrate government's efforts to get water back to the area.

Yesterday, organisers of the QwaQwa shutdown threatened to resume protest today, arguing that minister of water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu's intervention had failed to get water restored to their homes.

Last week, Sisulu announced that 5,000 water tanks will be distributed to households within seven days. Water tankers will then deliver water to communities. An amount of R220m has also been ring-fenced to address the immediate problem in addition to the R280m allocated to Sedibeng Water, which will now take over the responsibility of the delivery of water to residents .

The department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said it was disappointing that there were plans to resume the protest.

"The minister was in the area and there was general acceptance of what she was presenting. She made it clear that there is no way people would get water from a tap immediately.