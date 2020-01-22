Patients' lives at risk due to water protests

Health services have almost collapsed in QwaQwa in the Free State due to the water crisis in the area and protests that entered a second day yesterday.

Both Elizabeth Ross and Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli hospitals in Phuthaditjhaba have been the hardest hit.

The water shortage in the Maluti-A-Phofung municipality, which includes QwaQwa and Harrismith, has sparked widespread protests in Phuthaditjhaba, where residents have shut down the area after seven-year-old Mosa Mbele drowned in a river on Saturday while fetching water. The shutdown has led to some nurses and doctors being unable to get to work. Service providers also could not access the health facilities.

Nonkululeko Matshoba, CEO at Elizabeth Ross District Hospital, said the facility has been plunged into a crisis.

"It is bad here. Roads leading to the hospital are blocked by protesters. We have limited services that we can provide to patients. We are a district hospital. Some of the patients have to be transferred to other hospitals but that cannot happen. We are sitting with patients that we cannot help. We are keeping them but we cannot help them," she said.

Matshoba said trucks that bring oxygen cylinders to the hospital had not arrived and this was posing a real threat to life. "If the trucks with oxygen cylinders do not come, it won't be long and we'll start losing patients. It is a real crisis. We don't have nurses and doctors. The staff that we are using is the same staff that worked on Sunday," Matshoba said.