Township based co-op an answer to high cost of uniforms

A group of eight elderly women were kept on their toes yesterday by parents who came in numbers to collect their children's school uniforms.

The women, who run Dimamanzi Primary Cooperative, have a small office situated at Faranani multipurpose centre in Tsakane on the East Rand.

They were kept busy with parents collecting uniforms while others were placing new uniform orders.

Over the past few years, parents have often complained about expensive uniforms, but Dimamanzi became a solution to their problems as they are known to make good, quality and affordable uniforms for all schools around Tsakane.

Promise Dlamini, 49, said she came to collect her son's school golf T-shirt.

"I have been buying my children's uniform here. I get everything I want - from grey trousers, school shirts, jerseys, golf shirts and ties - at a reasonable price. The last time I spent R1,200 on uniform alone but a friend of mine introduced me to this place and I paid R300 less. I also save on transport as it is a walking distance from my place," she said.