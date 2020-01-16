Dramatic start to academic year

The first day of schooling yesterday was punctuated by glitches, crime, anger and frustration in some provinces.

In Sebokeng in Gauteng it was a grim start to the day after an administration block at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School was torched in the early hours of yesterday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a caretaker at the school alerted the police to the fire.

About 100 parents who queued outside the Gauteng department of education's offices in the Johannesburg inner city were left frustrated as they waited to hear whether their children would be given space in schools.

In Soweto, there were long queues of frustrated parents who swamped the district office hoping to get placement for children.

Thandeka Madondo told Sowetan she arrived at the department's offices in the inner city at 6.30am in hopes of having her 10-year-old son and 15-year-old sister placed at school.

"My child and sister lived in Newcastle with my mother who died on November 25 last year. There is nobody to take care of them there and they had to move up to Joburg and live with me," she said.

The 26-year-old from Rosettenville said she has been struggling to get schools to accept and place her sibling and son since last week.