White pupil (13) enjoys being at a township school

Dillin du Preez, 13, says he is happy to attend school in the township after he was enrolled at Nkowankowa Primary School outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The grade 6 boy is the first white pupil at the school and he cherishes every moment with his new classmates.

Dillin, who relocated to Tzaneen from Johannesburg with his parents, speaks a bit of Tsonga and he can't wait to master the language.

"It is my third week at the school and during break every learner is following me around. I'm not complaining because it's my opportunity to make new friends and learn Xitsonga," said Dillin lives in Tzaneen. He said he pleaded with his father to place him in one of the township schools because he wanted to expand his knowledge of South African languages.

"Before I asked my father, I spoke to a friend about a possibility of studying in a township school and he referred me to Masungulo Primary School.

"I registered to study at Masungulo but I left for Nkowankowa in my first week as I didn't like it there," he said.