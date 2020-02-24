Mamelodi court building now a white elephant

The new Mamelodi magistrate's court that has been under construction since 2014 has been abandoned before its completion.

Sowetan visited the construction site last week and found scaffolding equipment abandoned around the building. It was surrounded by overgrown grass and there were no workers on site.

It is understood that a payment dispute between the department of public works and the company appointed to carry out the work has caused the stoppage. The R94.7m court building was initially meant to be completed in May 2015.

Resident Oupa Mtshweni told Sowetan that they received lots of calls from the community of Mamelodi asking about the completion of the court building.

"I'm worried because people of Mamelodi travel to town [Pretoria] and spend lots of money every time their cases are being referred to town and it's killing them financially," he said.