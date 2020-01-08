South Africa

One of Gauteng's worst-performing schools in 2017 scores 100% pass in 2019

By Naledi Shange - 08 January 2020 - 14:45
Bokgoni Technical School in Tshwane achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2019 matric exams.
Bokgoni Technical School in Tshwane achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2019 matric exams.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

Bokgoni Technical School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, was in 2017 one of the worst-performing schools in Gauteng.

But through hard work and drastic action it has made an about turn, the Gauteng education department said on Wednesday.

The school has been named as the best performing township school. 

“Among all the technical schools in Gauteng, I am proud to announce that Bokgoni Technical School is the number one technical school, with 100% matric pass and 65% bachelor passes,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

He was speaking in Randburg about how the province had fared in the recently released 2019 matric exam results.



Back in 2017, Lesufi revealed that Bokgoni had registered 884 pupils for matric but only 59 passed.

On Wednesday he said they had taken drastic action to change things at the school.

“We had to take decisions, tough decisions indeed. We went to the principal of the school. We said, 'It's either us or you. We can’t have each other.' The principal agreed to leave the school and go on early pension. We appointed a new principal, who was dynamic, understanding and open-minded,” said Lesufi.

“This is a demonstration that with dedication, hard work, commitment and accountability, we can get results.”

I had to be my daughter's voice, says mom of matric pupil with severe disability

The mother of a 2019 matric pupil who is unable to use her limbs or speak said the year had been tough
News
1 day ago

Schools with matric pass rate under 65% to account for dismal performance

All Gauteng public schools that performed below 65% will have to account to the Gauteng education department for their poor performance.
News
2 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X