One of Gauteng's worst-performing schools in 2017 scores 100% pass in 2019

Bokgoni Technical School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, was in 2017 one of the worst-performing schools in Gauteng.

But through hard work and drastic action it has made an about turn, the Gauteng education department said on Wednesday.

The school has been named as the best performing township school.

“Among all the technical schools in Gauteng, I am proud to announce that Bokgoni Technical School is the number one technical school, with 100% matric pass and 65% bachelor passes,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

He was speaking in Randburg about how the province had fared in the recently released 2019 matric exam results.