No load-shedding for Monday, generation units to return to service

No load-shedding is expected for Monday, Eskom said.

The power utility said four of its generation units were expected to return to service and it had adequate emergency reserves.

“The generation system held up sufficiently during the weekend, helping us to avoid implementing load-shedding on Sunday.

“However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable, and the possibility remains that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should there be major changes in the performance of the generation system.”

Unplanned outages were at 11,205MW on Sunday afternoon.

Eskom said generation units at Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations were expected to return to service on Monday.