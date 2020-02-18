Western Cape parents aggravated as online school applications bomb

A parent from Bellville said her applications for her son, who is due to start grade 1 next year, would also not go through.

“I can’t even log in. I even thought the site no longer has my personal details so I tried to register, but it says I’m already registered. It’s very annoying,” she said.

Tamara Mafilika of Montana said that since Monday she had been trying to secure a grade 8 spot for her daughter.

“It’s quite disheartening that the online application website is unavailable. I’m angry and frustrated that we may end up getting a school that is not our choice,” she said.

“The department has been very quiet even though they are aware of the problem.”

Hammond said the problems were being resolved, and of the 8,400-plus people who registered on the site on Monday, 3,688 completed the process.

“Some parents have registered but did not complete the process as they did not have relevant documents [so it was and not] as a result of the technical problems, although this would have contributed,” she said.

“We completely understand that parents trying to apply and being thrown out of the system are frustrated. We feel your frustration and are working with all role players who are involved.”

She said parents should not panic as they had the entire month to apply, and applications would be considered only after the closing date on March 17.

“Applications are not first come, first served. It is only day two. Parents have plenty of time to apply.

“Schools only consider the applications after March 17, so whether you apply today or on March 15 it will not make a difference,” she said.