And now for the good news, no loadshedding on Wednesday

Eskom said no load-shedding was anticipated for Wednesday, after days of rolling blackouts.

“While the system remains vulnerable, several units have returned successfully and good progress has been made in replenishing emergency reserves,” it said in an update on Wednesday.

“Unplanned outages were at 10,456MW at 5.50am.”

The news will be a welcome relief for residents with air-conditioning in the Western and Northern Cape, where temperatures are expected to soar on Wednesday.