Eskom warns of higher possibility of load-shedding on Wednesday

Power utility Eskom warned on Tuesday afternoon that while no load-shedding was currently expected, the possibility of rotational power cuts has increased for Wednesday.

While Eskom said it did not expect to implement load-shedding on Wednesday, the possibility had increased as it had lost additional generation units due to unplanned breakdowns.

Eskom said the system remained vulnerable and load-shedding could be implemented at short notice if there were any additional changes in the system performance.