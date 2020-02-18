Eskom warns of higher possibility of load-shedding on Wednesday
Power utility Eskom warned on Tuesday afternoon that while no load-shedding was currently expected, the possibility of rotational power cuts has increased for Wednesday.
While Eskom said it did not expect to implement load-shedding on Wednesday, the possibility had increased as it had lost additional generation units due to unplanned breakdowns.
Eskom said the system remained vulnerable and load-shedding could be implemented at short notice if there were any additional changes in the system performance.
"Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10,868MW as at 4.10pm on Tuesday afternoon, while planned maintenance is at 3,778 MW. Emergency reserves are at adequate levels," it said.
Eskom said even though there had been some improvements to the generation system, customers should still reduce demand and use electricity sparingly during this period.
The power supplier also reiterated there is a possibility of increased load-shedding over the next 18 months, as it conducts critical maintenance to restore ageing plants to good health.