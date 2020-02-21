Prasa complies with Railway Safety Regulator’s directive to suspend Shosholoza Meyl

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) on Friday said it had complied with the Railway Safety Regulator's (RSR's) directive to suspend Shosholoza Meyl operations.

The directive followed findings by the RSR against the Prasa-operated train service after a fatal crash on February 12.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said the agency was on a process to reorganise staff while also coming up with a plan with an aim to lift the suspension.

“Management is in the process of reorganising all affected personnel and assets. There will be limited movement of empty MLPS [Main Line Passenger Services] trains for stabling and safeguarding,” said Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

He said communication had been issued to all directly affected passengers.

"Where applicable, refunds are being processed," said Mgitywa.

One man was killed and several injured when a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a goods train last week Wednesday near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, Roodepoort.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the RSR said it had concluded its preliminary investigation.

The findings were that the two trains were manually authorised on to the section of the track. The speed data showed the Prasa train was “travelling at 60km/h at the time of impact”.