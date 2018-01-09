Train smash bodies decaying faster

Some bodies of the Kroonstad train-crash victims are riddled with maggots and decomposing faster than their families can identify them, according to workers at the mortuary.

"Because they were burned, some of the bodies are decomposing at a quicker rate," said one of the workers, who may not be identified. "Some are obviously missing parts. Others have no arms or legs and are burned badly."

The worker said it would take more than a day for bodies to be positively identified by families. It's a race against time because workers could get sick from working with badly decomposed bodies.