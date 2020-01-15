Poor security at Prasa affects operation of trains

Poor security at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has severely broken the services provided by the company to commuters.

This surfaced at a media tour held on Wednesday in which transport minister Fikile Mbalula showed how trains were torched and stripped of metal due to poor security at a train yard in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

On December 20, trains were set alight while at the yard and later stripped. Video footage which has been collected showed people leaving the stationary train as it went up in flame that day.

The damage caused by the fire is over R50m as these were trains waiting to be refurbished and returned back to service commuters.

Since then thugs coming from an informal dwelling next to the yard have been helping themselves to all sorts of material they could get their hands on.

Train power lines have also been cut along the routes which has affected train routes in various parts of the country.