Prasa calls for arrests after ‘senseless torching’ of 24 train carriages in Bloem

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says a fire that destroyed 24 train carriages in Bloemfontein on Saturday may have been started deliberately.

Bloemfontein railway station security personnel noticed and removed a group of young men from a Shosholoza Meyl coach yard.

“The youths it seems returned and deliberately set fire to two old coaches staged at the depot of trains earmarked for refurbishment and repairs. These acts of criminality unfortunately contribute negatively towards further reducing the rolling stock available,” said Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng.

Prasa said no services would be disrupted but the fire had affected critical cables at the depot.