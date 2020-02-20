Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Winnie Mandela: 'Courageous women are bent on fighting injustice'

Former TV show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's courage should be instilled in every girl child.

Paying tribute to late the anti-apartheid activist, Mabuza-Suttle said courageous women, like Madikizela-Mandela, make the “world a better place for all”.

“We should make our men understand the importance of how courageous women challenge injustice, not men. Winnie experienced so much injustice,” said Mabuza-Suttle.