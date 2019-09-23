South Africa

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Mantwa Matlala-Malema: 'She epitomises class and elegance'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 23 September 2019 - 10:01
Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema.
Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema is not one to hold back when it comes to showing off his beautiful wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema. He posts pictures of them together whenever an opportunity arises.

At the weekend, he lit up Twitter with four snaps of him looking dapper and his wife elegant. According to the caption, the were attending a wedding.

TV veteran Felicia Mabuza-Suttle could not hold back the compliments, saying Mantwa “epitomises true class and elegance”.

Even her husband, Earl Suttle, had nothing but love for Malema's look.

In a separate tweet, Mabuza-Suttle said, “Jealous down. They say clothes make a man but this time, you make that double-breasted suit. My husband @DrEarlsPearls, who loves style, checked you out and said 'the brother is looking good’.”

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X