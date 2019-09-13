Nomzamo Mbatha feels at home in Atlanta thanks to TV icon Felicia

Even though actress Nomzamo Mbatha is a million miles away from Mzansi, she is super glad she has TV icon Felicia Mabuza-Suttle by her side during her stay in the US.

Nomzamo seems to be settling in just fine in the US after news broke that she will feature in the Coming to America sequel.

The star moved to Los Angeles several months ago and said the decision was made in faith that projects such as these would be available.

Living it up in the US is not the only thing Nomzamo is enjoying, as she also finds joy in mentor Felicia's love and spoils.

She and her mentor took to Twitter to express how they were enjoying one another's company and how much fun they were having together.

“I’m so blessed to have you on this side of the pond. Never thought Atlanta could feel so much like home, but you make it that and so much more. Your fire and legacy burns ever so bright and lights us up! Love you deep.”

They even had dinner together.

“Spent quality and quantity time at dinner tonight with Nomzamo. Just realised that she was a baby when I started my show in 1992. #FeliciaShow ended 2005. I asked her how she was so familiar with my work as she was a baby. She replied and said: 'I was a woke baby and your legacy lives on,” Felicia wrote in a tweet this week.