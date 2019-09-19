Ndlovu Youth Choir didn't win 'America's Got Talent', but they won our hearts

The Ndlovu Youth Choir may not have won America's Got Talent, but they represented everything that is wonderful about Mzansi and united the nation behind them.

The group made it through to the final of arguably the biggest TV talent show competition in the world, at which they performed Toto's Africa on Tuesday.

The performance drew applause from the audience and judges, who danced in the aisles.

Locally, they trended at number one on Twitter and a video of their performance topped the YouTube chart with more than 780,000 views in less than 24 hours.