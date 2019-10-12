SNAPS | Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping that America glow

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping with too much sauce and looking like a dream.

The actress moved to the US earlier this year after she expressed that she wanted to give acting in America a go.

After all her hard work of attending casting auditions, the actress scored a major role in August as part of the cast of Coming 2 America.

Since then Nomzamo has been living it up in the States with the likes of TV icon Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and has been spotted at A-list events.