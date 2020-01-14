South Africa has lost a visionary business leader - Cyril Ramaphosa

He described Maponya as a man who was adamant that economic development begins in communities and saw a great potential of a township economy.He remembered him for his humility and willingness to acknowledge contributions of others, especially his late wife Marina.

"The most important aspect of the late Maponya's life was that he was an ethical and principled business person. He was appalled by the practice of some businesses that provided sub-standard services and inferior goods because the public they serve is poor," Ramaphosa said.

He praised Maponya for being fond of young people and mentoring business leaders such as Wendy Luhabe and Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. The two earlier spoke at the funeral, sharing lessons and of light moments they had with Maponya in their youth.

Ramaphosa said Maponya was a leader who spoke against a sense of entitlement.

"He impressed upon young people the values of hard work and of taking up opportunities, but more specially opportunities of educating themselves," he said.