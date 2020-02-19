Report uncovers serious leadership issues at VUT

A report by an independent assessor into Vaal University of Technology has revealed that troubles at the university emanated from controversies surrounding the appointment of its vice-chancellor.

The report comes nine months after professors Barney Pityana and Rocky Ralebipi-Simela were appointed by then minister of higher education Naledi Pandor to investigate problems at VUT and advise her how to restore good governance to the executive management and council.

The investigation found VUT's vice-chancellor Professor Gordon Zide has been incapable of giving strategic leadership to offer credible and effective management.

The report recommended Zide's future employment at the university be re-assessed.

It said leadership, governance and management were in such a state of collapse that intervention was necessary.