Ramaphosa praised for strengthening domestic violence, sexual offences laws

President Cyril Ramamaphosa's announcement in his State of the Nation Address that drastic actions would be taken to tackle gender-based and domestic violence has been welcomed by a mentorship programme for young men.

Ramaphosa announced that the Domestic Violence Act would be amended to better protect victims of domestic violence while the Sexual Offences Act would also be beefed up to broaden categories of sex offences to ensure that offenders are included in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Rams Mabote, radio personality and founder of Future Kings, a mentorship programme aimed at teaching and grooming boys and young men to be responsible adults, "warmly welcomed" Ramaphosa's pronouncements during his state of the nation address on Thursday evening.