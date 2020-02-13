Man found guilty of raping an elderly woman

Rape accused Richman Maluleke was found guilty yesterday by the Mhala regional court for raping an 82-year-old woman at in 2017.

Police spokesperson Lt Brig Leonard Hlathi said the police commissioner Gen Mondli Zuma has welcomed the 29-year-old man's conviction and applauded the sterling work done by dedicated members of detectives, the prosecution team, as well as the judiciary. "We are indeed making good inroads in addressing gender-based violence in our society and with convictions such as this, one can be certain of renewed hope for many victims of sexual violence. We encourage our members to use the resources we have, like in this case, to carry out our mission of preventing, combating, as well as investigating such cases where our vulnerable women suffer violence in the hands of heartless criminals,” said Hlathi.

Hlathi said no one should take an advantage of the vulnerable groups, including women, children and the elderly. “We hope that this man who took advantage of the old granny will get a harsh sentence so that others can learn that women should be respected and cared for. I once again thank the detectives, prosecution, and the judiciary for ensuring that justice is served," he said.

Hlathi said yesterday the court heard how Maluleke went to the 82-year-old granny's house in Newton Trust near Bushbuckridge on January 25 2017, with an intention to rape her. Reports indicate that Maluleke realised that the old lady's house was not properly closed and no one was around to rescue her, all of these made it easy for him to carryout his evil mission.

He said Maluleke then found the old woman sleeping in her bed and that is when he started touching her. “The granny, who had no one to help her in her ordeal, tried with her little strength to fight this barbaric man, but he overpowered and unshamefully raped her,” he explained.

Hlathi said after satisfying his evil lust, Maluleke fled the scene, believing that nobody will ever find him as he knew that he was not seen by anyone except the old lady who was left traumatised by the horrific incident that she had experienced.