Ex-Media 24 man faces four new sexual assault charges

Four new sexual assault charges were laid on Tuesday against former Media 24 employee and teacher Willem Breytenbach.

The new charges bring the total 56-year-old Breytenbach faces to seven.

Police requested a postponement for further investigations when Breytenbach appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court, and the prosecutor indicated further charges were likely.

The case was postponed until March 30.

Breytenbach, described by Deon Wiggett, one of his former victims, as looking like a "bullfrog", wore a suit and tie as he sat quietly in a foul-smelling court gallery while awaiting his turn.