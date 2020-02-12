South Africa

Driver killed, nine injured as falling tree crushes minibus in Gauteng

By sowetanlive - 12 February 2020 - 10:17
Emergency services had to cut away the tree to rescue two men trapped inside the crushed minibus.
Image: ER24

A man was killed and nine other people were injured when a large tree fell onto a minibus in Isando, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

Medics found passengers trapped in the minibus, which had been crushed by the tree, just after 6am.

“Three men were found lying trapped inside the front of the vehicle, while seven others were found either standing or seated near the vehicle,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the entrapped driver had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done by paramedics.

“The other two entrapped men were found in a critical condition, while seven other men sustained minor to moderate injuries,” he said.

Rescue personnel worked for about two hours, removing parts of the fallen tree until they were able to free the trapped men.

The injured were treated and taken to hospital.

