Driver killed, nine injured as falling tree crushes minibus in Gauteng

A man was killed and nine other people were injured when a large tree fell onto a minibus in Isando, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

Medics found passengers trapped in the minibus, which had been crushed by the tree, just after 6am.

“Three men were found lying trapped inside the front of the vehicle, while seven others were found either standing or seated near the vehicle,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.