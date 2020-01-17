Tree falls, crashes girl to death in storm

A Mpumalanga mother watched helplessly as her daughter was crushed by a tree during a storm that hit Emalahleni earlier this week.

Ntombi Selahle said she woke up after her shack was blown away on Tuesday.

Moments later, her daughter Hlolokgelo Malika, 13, was killed when a tree fell on her.

Selahle recalled the last moments with her daughter.

"No one deserve this. We went to sleep on Monday night as normal after returning from Pretoria, and we spoke very nicely and wished each other a good night.

"In the middle of the night, the storm started and Hlolokgelo was asleep in another room. I woke up to find myself sleeping outside and the rain was pouring.

"I rushed to check where she was sleeping and heard her screaming for help.

"A tree had fallen on her and she was trapped under it," said Selahle.

"I screamed for help while trying to remove the tree and when neighbours arrived, they tried to help. I had to watch my angel die."