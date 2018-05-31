The Limpopo Education Department has refuted claims that it has neglected pupils at a high school in the province who are being taught under trees because their dilapidated classrooms are unsafe.

Section27‚ a public interest law centre‚ said pupils have been taught under trees at Makangwane Secondary School in Non Parella since part of the corrugated-iron roof was ripped off during a storm late in January.

Education department spokesman Sam Makondo said the department had repeatedly tried to shut down the school‚ which has 109 pupils. Department policies say a school needs a minimum of 200 learners to be functional.

“The school is a small school. It cannot exist on its own‚” said Makondo.

“Parents at the school do not want to be moved to a new school. They are denying that the school be closed even though we have provided an alternative.”

Makondo alleged that each time they moved the children to neighbouring schools with extra classrooms‚ the parents fetched the children.

“They are forcing the hands of the department [into renovating and keeping the school open] ... But the school cannot be renovated‚” he said.