Flash floods claimed the lives of at least two people in KwaZulu-Natal and a severe hailstorm wreaked havoc and claimed two lives in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Two people drowned in flash floods when they were swept away while trying to cross the surging Mona River in Ndwedwe‚ north of Durban‚ on Saturday night.

The river was in flood after heavy rains fell across the province.

Divers from the police Search and Rescue Unit‚ aided by a specialist search dog‚ searched the riverbank for the pair early on Sunday. Their bodies were discovered entangled in undergrowth a short distance from where they were washed away.

They were reportedly returning from a night out and tried to cross the river on their way home.

Police detectives have registered an inquest docket.

Divers are also searching for another man who went missing after trying to cross the Umhlali River on Saturday night.

Residents in Johannesburg were picking up the pieces and assessing damage caused to property after a fierce hailstorm that struck late on Saturday afternoon. Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ who visited affected areas in the south and west of Johannesburg‚ said two fatalities were confirmed in Lenasia after a tree fell onto a car.