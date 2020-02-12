Nation waiting for Cyril to take action on his plans in third year as head of state

President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a lot of criticism for being indecisive.

As he enters his third year as head of state, many are looking at tomorrow's State of the Nation Address as an indicator of whether he will now start implementing some of the decisions he announced when he took over.

Already there is a lot of criticism of him, especially among his critics within the ANC as well as from business quarters. But what do key institutions that played an important role in elevating him to the presidency want to see in this year's Sona?

Two years ago, Cosatu and the SA Communist Party were among the parties who cheered when Ramaphosa announced an economic stimulus package that was meant to lead to higher economic growth and job creation.

The package included the re-prioritisation of public spending in favour of job-creating projects, the establishment of an infrastructure fund, focus on education and health, and investment in social infrastructure in municipalities. But since then, there has been no evidence of improved economic activity.

It is becoming harder for anyone to argue Ramaphosa is living up to expectations that his tenure would lead to economic stability and growth.

There is also frustration over his government's inability to bring to book many of those who were involved in corruption and state capture.