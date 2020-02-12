AngloGold to sell assets to Harmony, earnings disappoint

AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it would sell its remaining South African assets for about $300 million to Harmony Gold, after announcing it would shrink its portfolio and focus on assets with higher returns.

The gold miner, whose shares fell 3.7% to 275.55 rand by 0800 GMT after earnings rose but not by as much as expected, said in May it would review divestment options for its South African assets, including the world's deepest mine.

AngloGold flagged headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, for the year to December of 86 cents to 96 cents, up from 53 cents in 2018.

"The minute you see a share come in a little lighter than what the market is pricing in it gets hammered," Independent Securities trader Ryan Woods said.

AngloGold said the deal with Harmony included a cash and deferred payment totalling about $300 million, subject to subsequent performance, with additional proceeds due if the West Wits mines were developed below existing mining infrastructure.

The transaction, subject to approvals by the mining ministry and competition watchdog, could be completed by June 30.