Hospital 'prevents' Thandi Modise from seeing dying brother

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says she was targeted by staff at a North West public hospital who prevented her from visiting her brother, while other visitors were allowed in.

Modise said staff at the Taung District Hospital made her wait at reception, telling her to come back during visiting hours, while other visitors walked in and out of the hospital.

"In the morning [of December 26] we drove to the hospital. We got to the hospital around 9am and went through the routine when you arrive at hospital and already at the time there were people arriving and people leaving the hospital having seen their relatives," Modise said.

"As we came in, we were walking behind other people."

Her nephew asked at reception if they could go in, but staff responded by saying they "must go back to the gate, it's not visiting time".

She argues that this was a fallacy as other visitors continued to arrive and others were leaving after seeing relatives.

After waiting at reception for 30 minutes, Modise was allowed to the ward after calling North West MEC of health Madoda Sambatha for help.