Thandi Modise approves request to start proceedings to remove public protector

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has approved the DA's request for parliament to initiate proceedings for the removal from office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

It will be the first time that parliament looks into the fitness of a head of a chapter 9 institution.

This follows last month's adoption by the National Assembly of new rules concerning the removal of office-bearers in the institutions supporting constitutional democracy. They include the Office of the Public Protector.

The new rules expand on the broad parameters in section 194 of the constitution which provide for the removal of heads of chapter 9 institutions and previous National Assembly rules. They also provide for any member of the National Assembly to initiate, through a substantive motion, proceedings for a section 194 inquiry.

The rules state that if the speaker is satisfied that the motion meets all requirements, he or she must refer the motion and any supporting documents for preliminary assessment to an independent panel. The speaker must also, without delay, inform the assembly and the president of this referral.