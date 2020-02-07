Brits taxi violence leaves one dead, 15 arrested

Taxi violence erupted in the North West town of Brits on Thursday, leaving one commuter dead, two injured and more than 50 taxis with shattered windows and other damage.

Fifteen people were arrested in the wake of the violence.

It is understood that rival taxi operators are fighting for the routes between Rustenburg, Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa and Hartbeespoort Dam.

A long-distance taxi association driver, who was able to flee the violence, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that would be an ugly war if the taxi industry was not properly regulated.

On Thursday, Gauteng roads and transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo told the commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province — chaired by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe — that the taxi industry would turn into “an animal” if government left it to its own devices.

Mamabolo warned the government of the potential for more violence if the taxi industry was not regulated.

A regular commuter using taxis to his place of work from Brits to Hartbeespoort Dam, 43-year-old Paulos Obuseng, said he was afraid that if a war erupted, he would be among those who would lose their jobs because it would affect his ability to get to work.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed that 15 suspects were arrested, one person was killed and two were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We responded swiftly to the scene, and numerous dangerous weapons like knobkerries, knives, and pangas were confiscated,” Myburg said.

About 50 taxis were left with broken windows and some were badly damaged.

Police seized three taxis operating without valid permits.

North West community safety and transport management MEC Sello Lehari was set to visit the area on Friday in the wake of the violence.

Lehari warned: “Our people must know that there is no one above the law. They must learn to resolve conflicts amicably.”