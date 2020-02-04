Metro cop gunned down in drive-by shooting 'owned taxis'

A Durban metro police officer who was gunned down on Monday in a brazen drive-by shooting on the R102, near Verulam, north of Durban, is alleged to have been a taxi owner.

Inspector Nhlanhla Maphumulo, 44, was driving on the R102 (southbound) between Canelands and Verulam when the occupants in a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on his vehicle shortly after 4pm.

His vehicle was shot no less than 10 times.

According to a metro officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Maphumulo owned taxis.