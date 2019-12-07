South Africa

Suspect nabbed for allegedly selling firearms to taxi drivers in Centurion

By SowetanLIVE - 07 December 2019 - 11:42
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly selling firearms to taxi drivers in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. A manhunt is under way for a second suspect.
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly selling firearms to taxi drivers in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. A manhunt is under way for a second suspect.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko has commended police for the arrest of a suspect for allegedly aiding taxi violence in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

Mazibuko said that two white men had been found selling firearms at the Wierdabrug taxi rank, not far from Olievenhoutbosch on Friday. One suspect was caught and one fled the scene in a silver Grey Ford Ranger.

The police had since launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene, she said.

The arrest comes after five people were shot dead and nine others were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug on Monday.

Feud over route leads to killing of seven people

The killing of four taxi drivers on Monday night brings to seven the number of lives that have been lost as a result of a renewed feud over routes ...
News
3 days ago

Mazibuko said that following the shooting incidents, she had instructed the heads of various law enforcement agencies in Gauteng to crack down on taxi violence and not rest until all those perpetrating the violence were arrested.

“I applaud the police for the arrest of the suspect selling firearms to taxi drivers, thereby aiding taxi violence. As the Gauteng government, we are concerned about the safety of public transport users, especially during the festive season as most people will be travelling to various destinations.

“We have therefore instructed all law enforcement agencies to work together in cracking down on taxi violence and to ensure that taxi ranks, malls, roads and other public spaces are safe for the people of Gauteng and our visitors” Mazibuko said in a statement on Saturday.

Drivers' 'short right' to smart look

There was a change of scenario at Civic Centre taxi rank in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, yesterday, with men walking around wearing white ...
News
4 days ago

Deputy principal of Gauteng school and friend mowed down by taxi while cycling

Tributes are being shared for respected educator Janine Hopkins and a friend, who died after being struck by a taxi while riding tandem on a bicycle ...
News
6 days ago

Make 16 Days relevant by taking it personally

Growing up, I had a vague knowledge of this campaign, a knowledge as imprecise as one's affinity to a distant uncle who casually surfaces once a year ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X