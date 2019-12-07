Suspect nabbed for allegedly selling firearms to taxi drivers in Centurion

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko has commended police for the arrest of a suspect for allegedly aiding taxi violence in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

Mazibuko said that two white men had been found selling firearms at the Wierdabrug taxi rank, not far from Olievenhoutbosch on Friday. One suspect was caught and one fled the scene in a silver Grey Ford Ranger.

The police had since launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene, she said.

The arrest comes after five people were shot dead and nine others were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug on Monday.