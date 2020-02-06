Big task for taxi killings inquiry

Lack of prosecutions and limited capacity of police dealing with taxi killings are the reasons why taxi violence has escalated in Gauteng.

This is according to Modise Sojane, the Gauteng department of roads and transport's acting chief director for registration and operating licensing.

He was testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence in Parktown yesterday.

Sojane said: "The provincial taxi task team of the SAPS has a severely limited capacity but nevertheless, an effective tool of dealing with areas that have spiralled out of control and therefore it is able to deal with matters in a decisive manner.

"Lack of prosecution in relation to taxi-related deaths often leads to the strengthening of those who commit these crimes, but there has been success with some cases."