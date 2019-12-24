Use deadly force — Bheki Cele

“If you abuse those tools we give you — take them to shoot your girlfriend or shoot the girlfriend of your boyfriend and commit crime — we’ll make sure to convert your blue uniform to an orange one,” he said.

Cele told the officers to go out and instil fear in the hearts of criminals so that they jumped out of their beds at night apologising for their actions.

“You must remember that you, too, are humans and you have rights that you must defend.

“The biggest right is the right to life, so don’t allow anyone take your life,” he said.

Cele visited the Bethelsdorp police station as well as the Chatty satellite station before heading out to the Korsten taxi rank and later the N2 for a roadblock near Motherwell.

He issued a stern warning to police officers who turned women away when they wanted to open cases of domestic violence and said they must not tolerate any form of abuse against women and children.

“I’m making a clarion call, especially to male officers and all males here today who don’t tolerate, don’t have space of tolerance, when it comes to the abuse of women.

“When women come to report at police stations that they have been abused by the ugly boyfriend or ugly husband, make sure you arrest those people and don’t tell those women to go back and negotiate at home.

“You tell her to negotiate and she goes back, and comes back a second time.

“When she doesn’t come back to report a third time, it’s because she’s dead.

“I shall not tolerate any police officer that does not take seriously the [issue] of abuse of women,” he said.