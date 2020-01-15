Police issue apology after Richard Maponya funeral gaffe

Police have apologised for a drill parade that went embarrassingly wrong at the funeral of businessman Dr Richard Maponya on Tuesday.

The blunder, captured on television and broadcast widely on social media, saw officers seemingly not knowing their left from their right when given an order at the funeral held at the University of Johannesburg in front of dignitaries who had gathered to pay their respects.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were among the attendees.