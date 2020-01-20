Applications outstrip places by thousands

Florence Manyaga from Thohoyandou, Limpopo, drained and tired as she sat on the concrete floor with her head resting on her knees.

Manyaga, 45, is among hundreds of parents and prospective students who have been sleeping in a tent outside the registration area at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Soshanguve campus, north of Pretoria.

Institutions of higher education and learning are battling with students who flock to them with the hope of securing a space to further their studies this time of the year.

Students had formed a snake queue outside the busy registration area and locals came out in numbers to sell food to desperate students accompanied by their parents.

Manyaga said she hadn't had a decent sleep or a bath for three days when Sowetan visited the area on Thursday.

"For the past three days, we have been eating bread and a drink. The only bath I have had is just to wash my face with the little water I get from the hawkers. My child applied last year with no response and on Monday we decided to come here.

"I did not know that I would spend the next couple of days sleeping in an open space. No one is giving us proper direction and the treatment we are getting here is not fair."

Pamela Rikhotso, 17, from Giyani said she applied online for language practice last year.