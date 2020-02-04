Serbian warlord killer's fate in the hands of justice minister Lamola

When he was a 23-year-old junior police officer, Dobrosav Gavric walked up to Serbian warlord “Arkan” and shot him and two other people in a Belgrade hotel lobby.

Now, 20 years later, with the stroke of a pen, SA justice minister Ronald Lamola will be able to return Gavric to his native land to serve a 35-year jail sentence.

Gavric fled Serbia after his conviction on charges of aggravated murder in October 2006 and entered SA under the false name Sasa Kovacevic. He came into the country via Italy and Ecuador in 2007.

Last week the Cape Town Magistrate's Court found Gavric extraditable — a victory for both the SA and the Serbian court systems after he attempted every means of avoiding jail in Serbia.