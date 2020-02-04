KZN man killed, tied up, wrapped in blanket and stuffed into bakkie

Police in mid-Illovo along the KwaZulu-Natal coast made a gruesome discovery on Monday when they found the body of a 23-year-old man bound by his hands and legs, wrapped in a blanket and shoved into the back of a bakkie.

According to Magma Security, they had received a call about a suspicious vehicle driving on a farm in the Eston area.

A chase ensued and the vehicle was stopped by members, who were assisted by RTI.

Once the vehicle was stopped the driver was questioned about blood on one of the vehicle's doors. The driver allegedly said “they were out hunting and that was animal blood”.