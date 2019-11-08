Ramaphosa officially opens the first high court in Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the courts should not be used to fight battles where the state has degraded the rights of its people.

Speaking during the official opening of the Mpumalanga division of the high court in Mbombela on Friday, Ramaphosa said despite the state's efforts to better the lives of the people, they continue to see the socioeconomic rights of citizens being degraded by others, and “even more regretfully, neglected by the state”.

“This is a sobering reality that must give us cause for reflection here today," he said.

"Our courts face significant resource challenges and are already burdened with huge caseloads and backlogs as they strive to uphold the rights of our citizens.

"It should not be, indeed it should never be, that the time and resources of our courts are being used to fight legal battles when local, provincial and national government departments fail to meet their obligations and responsibilities to our citizens.

“At a time when the public purse is severely constrained, It should not be that claims against the state continue to soar, particularly cases of medical negligence in our public health facilities, but also against the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"This is putting immense pressure on provincial and national budgets. The actions of predatory law firms who exploit our people and take the lion’s share of payouts are worsening an already bad situation,” said Ramaphosa.