Justice minister's 'own goal': he can't help #FeesMustFall activist get a pardon - experts

A request for presidential pardon should come from convicted #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe, not from the justice minister, law experts say.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola announced on Twitter on Monday that his office would be helping Cekeshe to apply for presidential pardon after the latter's application for leave to appeal his conviction was dismissed by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on the same day.

Lamola made the statement despite Cekeshe's advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's indication to court that he had been instructed to appeal against the magistrate's decision in the high court.

Cekeshe is serving a five-year jail sentence for public violence and damage to property.

Criminal law expert Dr Llewellyn Curlewis said the defence should be allowed to take all avenues available to it before the minister could intervene.