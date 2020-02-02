15-year sentence for cop convicted of killing TUT student Katlego Monareng

The police officer who fired the shot that killed Tshwane University of Technology student Katlego Monareng outside the university's Soshanguve campus in 2018 has been handed a 15-year sentence for murder, said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Constable John Slender was sentenced to a further five years for the attempted murder of another student who was injured during the unrest.

He was sentenced by the high court in Pretoria on Friday. The sentences will run concurrently.

“The court further declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm,” said Ipid, which had investigated the shooting.

Slender had been based at the Soshanguve police station when he and other police officers had responded to calls of protest action emanating from SRC elections at the university.

Students from the institution who spoke to TimesLIVE after the incident back in 2018 had said there was nothing that had pushed the police to fire live ammunition.

TimesLIVE was told that students had been demanding answers after an independent presiding officer was found with a box full of used ballot papers after the SRC elections.

Students had confronted the presiding officer‚ resulting in security services intervening.