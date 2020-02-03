Cop killed, another wounded as gunmen open fire at Mpumalanga tavern

Two police officers and four civilians were shot in Pilgrim's Rest on Sunday night when they came under attack from a gun-wielding gang.

A sergeant and a constable were responding to a complaint about a possible robbery at a tavern in the Mpumalanga town when they came under fire from about four men.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said both officers, and at least four civilians, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The constable died and the sergeant and civilians suffered critical injuries.

The suspects fled, taking with them both officers' state-issued weapons.

In a statement, SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole condemned the brazen attack.

“I have again reiterated to all members that they should not fall with a gun in their hand.