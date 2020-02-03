South Africa

Cop killed, another wounded as gunmen open fire at Mpumalanga tavern

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 03 February 2020 - 18:21
Two police officers and four civilians were shot in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga, on Sunday. One of the police officers died in the shooting at a tavern. Stock image.
Two police officers and four civilians were shot in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga, on Sunday. One of the police officers died in the shooting at a tavern. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Two police officers and four civilians were shot in Pilgrim's Rest on Sunday night when they came under attack from a gun-wielding gang.

A sergeant and a constable were responding to a complaint about a possible robbery at a tavern in the Mpumalanga town when they came under fire from about four men.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said both officers, and at least four civilians, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The constable died and the sergeant and civilians suffered critical injuries.

The suspects fled, taking with them both officers' state-issued weapons.

In a statement, SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole condemned the brazen attack.

“I have again reiterated to all members that they should not fall with a gun in their hand.

15-year sentence for cop convicted of killing TUT student Katlego Monareng

The police officer who fired the shot that killed Tshwane University of Technology student Katlego Monareng outside the university's Soshanguve ...
News
1 day ago

“These continuous, ruthless attacks on our police officers have got to stop. We can achieve maximum results in this regard only with the community rallying behind the police every step of the way,” Sitole said.

As part of the 72-hour activation plan, a team of investigators, including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, forensic experts and SAPS detectives, have been mobilised to track down and arrest those responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects or any information that could help successfully investigate this case to contact us on 0860010111.

“Tip-offs can also be provided via the MySAPS App. All callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” Naidoo said.

Businessman shot dead in a suspected hit

Ex-cop blocked at Midrand off-ramp
News
4 days ago

Family dog finds girl's body after 'cops turned them away'

The family of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead on Friday say police turned them away when they went to report her disappearance last week.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X